Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $46.87 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.