Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $46.87 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.