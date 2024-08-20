Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $37.18 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $14.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $933.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.36. The company has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

