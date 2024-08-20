Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $52,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.65. 502,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

