Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $123,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $82.60. 3,420,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,352. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

