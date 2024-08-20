Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,870,000 after purchasing an additional 617,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after purchasing an additional 915,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO remained flat at $51.32 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

