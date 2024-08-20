Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 574,470 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 205.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $42,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.87. 274,051 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

