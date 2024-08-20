Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 26,328 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Home Depot worth $560,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,387. The firm has a market cap of $360.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.