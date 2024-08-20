Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 26,081 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $152,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,308,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,433 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,867,000 after acquiring an additional 82,356 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 4.4 %

DRI traded up $6.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.68. 1,515,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,829. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

