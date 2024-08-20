Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 218,760 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $142,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $102.98. 227,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,136. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile



The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

