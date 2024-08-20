Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $40,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 324,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 381,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

