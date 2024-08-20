Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $54,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $39.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,173.02. 128,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,456. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,990.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,959.51.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

