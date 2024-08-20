Rarible (RARI) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.23 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $37.23 million and $620,901.44 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000077 BTC.
Rarible Token Profile
Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rarible
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars.
