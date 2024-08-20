Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.79

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
