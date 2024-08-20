R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,154,888 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 136,808 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

