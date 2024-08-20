Quorum Information Technologies (QIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:QIS opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.21. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

