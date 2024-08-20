QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.3 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

