Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.19.

QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

QBR.B stock opened at C$33.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.65. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.88.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

