Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.19.
QBR.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
