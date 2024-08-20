QUASA (QUA) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,947.48 and approximately $4,826.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,723.26 or 1.00008143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198229 USD and is up 18.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,153.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

