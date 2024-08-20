QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 1.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,141,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,202,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,193,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.