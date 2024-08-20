Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $256.72 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $256.72 million and $36.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00004005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.49 or 0.04383157 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,281,656 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

