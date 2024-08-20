Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $121.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

