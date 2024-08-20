Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 602220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.
Qifu Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology Company Profile
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
