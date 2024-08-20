Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYXS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PYXS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,082,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 743,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.