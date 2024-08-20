ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $67.69. 34,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 5,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.