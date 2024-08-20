ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.80. 1,492,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,215,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

