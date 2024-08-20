PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. PRA Group traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.23. 55,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 200,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 193,117 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PRA Group by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $874.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

