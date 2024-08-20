Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. Power Integrations has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,314. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

