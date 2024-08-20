Populous Price Reaches $0.0414 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $259,731.39 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

