Polkadot Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00007602 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $6.82 billion and approximately $104.88 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,483,072,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,483,069,658 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

