Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 154,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 476,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

PLRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

