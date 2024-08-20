PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.35

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.35 and last traded at $98.35, with a volume of 18474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORP. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,414.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

