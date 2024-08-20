Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $16.88 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 127,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,958.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.