Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $16.88 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 127,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,958.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.