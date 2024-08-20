PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.3%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.43 and last traded at $174.40. 660,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,449,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

