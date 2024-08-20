Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Pentair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. 334,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.