Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,815.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,815 ($36.58) and last traded at GBX 1,032.50 ($13.42), with a volume of 413145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,044 ($13.57).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSON. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.64) to GBX 1,052 ($13.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.32).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 992.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,600.00%.

In related news, insider Annette Thomas purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.80) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,901.96). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

