Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,534. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.