PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDSB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 158,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,876. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

