PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $71.31. 8,897,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,420,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

