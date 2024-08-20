PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 3713182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

