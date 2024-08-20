Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.28 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 97,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

