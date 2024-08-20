Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 7,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,573 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.21. 1,559,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

