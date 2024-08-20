Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 99 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $266.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
