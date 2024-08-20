Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 8,935 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. 65,868,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,315,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

