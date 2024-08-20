Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 33 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,512,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $409.13. 2,011,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,181. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $413.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

