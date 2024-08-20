Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.99. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

