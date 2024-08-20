Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,534 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 180,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 107,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $70.89. 3,934,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

