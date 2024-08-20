Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 12,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. 9,537,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

