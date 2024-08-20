Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LRGF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. 6,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,690. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

