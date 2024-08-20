Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. 10,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.