Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

